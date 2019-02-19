 

WATCH: Jussie Smollett Told Audience He Fought ‘Attackers’: ‘I’m the Gay Tupac!’

The investigation into the alleged hate crime against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett took a dramatic turn over the weekend. Police sources told reporters that new evidence suggests Smollett hired two friends from Nigeria to stage an attack on him in the streets of downtown Chicago on January 29.

Smollett claimed he was targeted by two masked Trump supporters who physically assaulted him, tied a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him, yelled “This is ‘MAGA’ country,” and called the actor a “f*****” and a “n*****.”

“The most important thing I can say is thank you so much, and I’m okay,” Smollett said at the start of the West Hollywood show, according to USA Today. “I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m going to. I’m going to stand strong with you all. … I had to be here tonight, y’all. I couldn’t let those motherf***ers win. I will always stand for love. I will only stand for love.”

According to The Guardian, “Smollett kept the tone mostly celebratory through his hour-long set before addressing the attack head-on toward the end of his hour-long set, when he told the crowd he wanted to clarify a few things. He said he was bruised but his ribs were not cracked. He went straight to the doctor but was not hospitalized, and physicians in both Chicago and Los Angeles cleared him to play but told him to be careful.”- READ MORE

