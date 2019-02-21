WATCH: Maxine Waters says border wall supporters are unpatriotic and do not love the country

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) excoriated Americans who support constructing a border wall in a speech given against President Donald Trump in Los Angeles.

The outspoken foe of the president said that anyone who supports a border wall is not a patriot.

“This president is trying to keep a campaign promise to all of those people that he swore he would build a wall!” she told her audience.

“And those people who want the wall are not patriots,” she claimed, “they are not people who love this country, they are not people who stand up for what’s right!”- READ MORE