Brothers Make New Bombshell Allegation Against Jussie Smollett

Federal law enforcement officials are investigating a new allegation made by the two brothers in the Jussie Smollett case that Smollett was involved in sending a hate letter to himself a week prior to the alleged attack.

“The FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service are currently investigating whether Jussie Smollett played a role in sending a threatening letter addressed to him at ‘Empire’s’ Chicago studio prior to the alleged attack,” ABC News reported, after confirming with two federal officials. “The accusation, made by the two brothers who were persons of interest, has not been confirmed.”

On Monday, CBS News reported that the attack on Smollett was allegedly concocted because Smollett was upset that the incident involving the letter did not get a “bigger reaction.”

In a separate development, Chicago Police “are investigating a tip that on the night ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett reported being attacked by two masked men he was in an elevator of his apartment building with two brothers later arrested and released from custody in the probe,” the Associated Press reported.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that tip came from someone who either lived in the building or was visiting someone in the building at the time.

The news comes as the brothers and their attorney left court where they were expected to testify against Smollett in front of a grand jury.