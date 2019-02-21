Nearly $13M worth of meth found in trailer with frozen strawberries at Mexico-US border

A truck driver hauling frozen strawberries from Mexico into the United States is in custody after customs officers at a Texas port discovered nearly $13 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in the trailer.

“This was an outstanding interception our officers accomplished this weekend,” Port Director David Gonzalez said in a written statement. “Our officers’ astute sense of awareness and tenacity is unparalleled and truly commendable.”

The major drug bust occurred on Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility. Customs and Border Protection officers said they encountered a 42-year-old male Mexican citizen with a commercial shipment of frozen strawberries arriving from Mexico

CBP referred the shipment for further inspection and with the use of all available tools and resources, officers discovered 350 packages of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer. CBP OFO seized 906 pounds of methamphetamine along with the tractor/trailer.

The seized methamphetamine is worth about $12,700,000 CBP said.- READ MORE