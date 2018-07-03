WATCH: Maxine Waters ‘not afraid’ — but hides in SUV from reporter!

Waters sounded off about President Trump, the country’s immigration policies and child separations in front of City Hall on Saturday, when thousands gathered to protest and waive signs with messages like “compassion has no borders,” “welcome to occupied Mexico,” and “They’re Kids,” among others.

Waters had plenty to say at the event, specifically that she is “not afraid” of Trump and his supporters, though an altercation with a reporter at the rally suggests otherwise.

Waters was cruising the strip in her massive jet black SUV and waiving to supporters, until the reporter questioned the congresswoman about her recent calls for liberals to publicly harass Trump administration officials.

“Maxine Water, hello,” Slightly Offens*ve’s Elija Schaffer shouted at the 79-year-old career politician as her hand quickly darted back inside the vehicle. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1