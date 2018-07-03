Report: Iranian Diplomat Arrested in Bomb Plot Against Giuliani-Attended Meeting

Belgian police detained the diplomat, along with three others, after they plotted to blow up a meeting of the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

According to a Monday report from Reuters, Belgian police arrested two suspected terrorists with “home-made explosive[s]” in their car as they planned to head to Paris and bomb a meeting of the National Council Resistance of Iran (NCRI). President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was in attendance, along with several European ministers.

Police in Germany arrested an Iranian diplomat, who was in Europe serving at the Vienna embassy. French police arrested another person linked to the attempted attack.

The attack would have hit the NCRI’s Paris meeting, striking at one of the leading Iranian, anti-Ayatollah groups among the country’s diaspora – READ MORE

