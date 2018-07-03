WIGS OFF! Maxine Waters tears into Chuck Schumer: ‘Will do anything’ to protect power (VIDEO)

True Pundit

Maxine Waters isn’t about to let Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer hold her back from calling for members of the Trump administration to be harassed in public.

During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday, Waters listened to a clip of Schumer denouncing her rhetoric as “un-American,” and was asked if she was “surprised” that Democratic leaders called her out.

“Well, I’m surprised that Chuck Schumer, you know, reached into the other house (of Congress) to do that. I’ve not quite seen that done before, but one of the things I recognize, being an elected official, is in the final analysis, leadership like Chuck Schumer will do anything that they think is necessary to protect their leadership,” she said. – READ MORE

