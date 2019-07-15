WATCH: Maxine Waters goes after Pelosi, demands impeachment after Trump tweets

Congresswoman Maxine Waters tore into Trump on CNN over the weekend after the president attacked progressive Democrats on Twitter, a controversy the elderly lawmaker is hoping to leverage in her quest to impeach the president.

CNN’s Ana Cabrera on Sunday fixated on Trump’s tweets to Justice Democrats and spoke with Waters to document the “progressive” Democrat’s predictable outrage for the record. Trump criticized Justice Democrats on Twitter and suggested Socialist Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and her colleagues should “go back to help fix the broken and crime infested place from which they came” before criticizing the United States.

Waters went straight for the jugular. – READ MORE