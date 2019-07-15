David Crosby: Trump Dragging America to a ‘New Level of Low’

Rocker David Crosby went after President Donald Trump during an appearance on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Friday, describing him as having “no morals” and accusing the president of dragging America “to a new level of low.”

During his interview with Chris Cuomo, the founding member of Crosby, Stills & Nash argued Trump was damaging America on purpose.

"The guy in charge is doing the wrong thing. He's doing it on purpose."



Music legend David Crosby says President Trump is darker than Nixon. "This is a brand-new level of low… He has no morals, he has no restraint, has no intelligence… I think he's doing us great harm." pic.twitter.com/IHlireYley — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) July 13, 2019

