Epstein Safe Had ‘Piles Of Cash’, Diamonds And Expired Passport Claiming Saudi Residency

FBI agents who cracked open a safe in Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion discovered “piles of cash,” dozens of diamonds and an expired passport from the 1980s under a different name that listed his residence as Saudi Arabia, according to the Daily Beast – which notes that it is unclear whether this is the same safe that contained nude or semi-nude photographs believed to be of underage girls.

“The passport was issued in the name of a foreign country, it was issued in the 1980s, it is expired, it shows a picture of Jeffrey Epstein, and another name,” said Assistant US Attorney Alex Rossmiller.

It’s also a different safe than the one allegedly in an ‘off-limits’ room on his private island in the Caribbean.

Federal prosecutors revealed the findings during a Monday bail hearing, for which US District Judge Richard Berman said he would announce a ruling on Thursday. Some of Epstein’s accusers were present during the courtroom session to oppose his request for release on house arrest pending trial for sex-trafficking underage girls. Both federal prosecutors and a federal probation office have recommended against letting Epstein out on bail, suggesting that he is a flight risk who should remain detained. – READ MORE