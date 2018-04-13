WATCH: Maxine Waters Cuts Off Mick Mulvaney After Getting Schooled

On Wednesday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) cut off Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Mick Mulvaney during a hearing, after he gave her an education on the separation of powers, leaving her embarrassed.

After Mick Mulvaney schools Maxine Waters on separation of powers, she cuts him off with “reclaiming my time”https://t.co/5GPhzMVr8r pic.twitter.com/FktRvlkyAh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 11, 2018

After asking Mulvaney why people should trust him to lead the CFPB, Waters insisted that she and her fellow legislators were responsible for implementing the Dodd-Frank financial regulations.

“With respect, Congresswoman, I would say that I am the one responsible for implementing Dodd-Frank, not you,” Mulvaney shot back. “You were responsible for passing legislation and then the executive branch implements it.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1