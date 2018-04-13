True Pundit

WATCH: Maxine Waters Cuts Off Mick Mulvaney After Getting Schooled

On Wednesday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) cut off Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Mick Mulvaney during a hearing, after he gave her an education on the separation of powers, leaving her embarrassed.

After asking Mulvaney why people should trust him to lead the CFPB, Waters insisted that she and her fellow legislators were responsible for implementing the Dodd-Frank financial regulations.

“With respect, Congresswoman, I would say that I am the one responsible for implementing Dodd-Frank, not you,” Mulvaney shot back. “You were responsible for passing legislation and then the executive branch implements it.” READ MORE

