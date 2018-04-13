Trump haters Strzok, Page still have top-secret security clearance, FBI tells Rand Paul

Two romantically involved FBI officials who were removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team over a series of anti-Trump text messages still have Top Secret security clearances, Sen. Rand Paul revealed Wednesday.

Paul tweeted a letter he had sent the FBI in January asking whether Strzok and Page still had security clearances and whether they are able to “search FISA data or other classified databases”.

BREAKING: FBI admits that @realDonaldTrump haters still have Top Secret security clearances which allows them to access sensitive private information! pic.twitter.com/T5rxuzekyk — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 11, 2018

In late March, the FBI responded to the Kentucky Republican.

“All FBI employees must maintain a Top Secret security clearance,” wrote Gregory Brower, then assistant director of the FBI Office of Congressional Affairs. “Because of security concerns and law enforcement sensitivities, the FBI does not reveal the specific accesses granted to particular employees.” – READ MORE

