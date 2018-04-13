WATCH: Democrat Thinks Facebook Favored Trump Campaign Over Clinton

True Pundit

On Wednesday, Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD) suggested to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the social media platform favored the Trump campaign over the Clinton campaign during the 2016 presidential elections.

“Do you know how many ads were approved for display on Facebook for each of the presidential candidates by Facebook?” Sarbanes asked during the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

“Congressman I do not, sitting here, off the top of my head,” Zuckerberg responded. – READ MORE

