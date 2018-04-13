Politics Technology TV
WATCH: Democrat Thinks Facebook Favored Trump Campaign Over Clinton
On Wednesday, Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD) suggested to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the social media platform favored the Trump campaign over the Clinton campaign during the 2016 presidential elections.
Democrat Rep. John Sarbanes accuses #Zuckerberg of being in the tank for Trump pic.twitter.com/MSV7fVD7IA
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 11, 2018
“Do you know how many ads were approved for display on Facebook for each of the presidential candidates by Facebook?” Sarbanes asked during the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.
“Congressman I do not, sitting here, off the top of my head,” Zuckerberg responded. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Wednesday, Rep. John Sarbanes (D-MD) suggested to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that the social media platform favored the Trump campaign over the Clinton campaign during the 2016 presidential elections.