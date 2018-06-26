WATCH: Mattis Drops Epic Line During Naval War College Grad Speech

Secretary of Defense James Mattis is known for his badass one-linersand motivating quotes. The speech he gave to the graduating class at the Naval War College was no exception.

After continuing on for a bit, an official brought Mattis a water bottle.

“If this was vodka, it’d be a lot better speech,” he said before taking a sip.

“But I’m not supposed to glamorize alcohol anymore. So young folks, you ignore what I just said,” Mattis added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1