Politics TV
WATCH: Mattis Drops Epic Line During Naval War College Grad Speech
Secretary of Defense James Mattis is known for his badass one-linersand motivating quotes. The speech he gave to the graduating class at the Naval War College was no exception.
After continuing on for a bit, an official brought Mattis a water bottle.
“If this was vodka, it’d be a lot better speech,” he said before taking a sip.
“But I’m not supposed to glamorize alcohol anymore. So young folks, you ignore what I just said,” Mattis added. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Mattis Drops Epic Line During Naval War College Grad Speech: 'If This Was Vodka, It'd Be a Lot Better Speech'
IJR - Independent Journal Review