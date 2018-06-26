Illegal immigrant accused of raping, impregnating non-verbal 13-year-old girl

An illegal immigrant in Maryland has been accused of raping a non-verbal special needs girl while he was supposed to be babysitting her at her home.

Reynaldo Mora, 41, was arrested April 19 in Montgomery County and charged with sex abuse of a minor, in addition to two counts of second-degree rape, according to WJLA.

Mora was reportedly babysitting the 13-year-old girl in February at her home in Kensington, where he allegedly forced the victim into having sex with him.

The girl, whom police said has the “intellect of a first grader” and can only communicate using “gestures and writing,” tested positive when she took a pregnancy test in April, the news outlet reported. Staff at a nearby medical center confirmed she was 11-weeks pregant. – READ MORE

