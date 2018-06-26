Maxine Waters Praised Violent LA Race Riots As ‘Defining Moment’ For Resistance

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters made news this weekend for endorsing the harassment and intimidation of President Trump’s cabinet members in an angry rant.

This isn’t the first time Waters has spoken positively of political violence. In March, she told HuffPost that the horribly violent Los Angeles riots in 1992 were a “defining moment in the way that black people resisted.”

She also said, “These were people who had been basically forgotten”:

“And because of Rodney King’s beating and the current emotion that was stirring in that, it was like people were saying, ‘We’re here. You can’t do this to us. Look what you’re doing, look how you’ve been. Not only have you been with this consistent police abuse but the same people don’t have access to opportunities and jobs and health care and on and on.”” – READ MORE

