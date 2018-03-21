WATCH: Matthews Hypes Trump and Mueller Locked in ‘Battle to the Death’

MSNBC host Chris Matthews has a well-known reputation for being rather eccentric and Monday night’s “Trump Watch” on Hardball was no exception. After complaining about Special Counsel Robert Mueller going “soft” on President Trump for most of the program, Matthews capped it off by oddly championing Mueller as a “starfish” caught in a “battle to the death” with Trump the “clam.”

“Mueller reminds me of the starfish which gets itself tightly around the clam and uses all its stuff to weaken and pry open the clam. Now, this is a battle to the death as far as the clam is concerned,” Matthews opined. He had a big smile on his face as he described the starfish’s persistence in prying open the shell of the mollusk, saying, “He is the starfish’s lunch!”

Matthews boasted about observing a number of starfish (special counsels) over the years: “Their purpose in life is to open the clam.” “Robert Mueller is a perfect example of a starfish. He will not stop until he has gotten Trump to open up,” he continued before wrapping up the show by asking: “Does anyone think this is going to end well for the clam?” – READ MORE

