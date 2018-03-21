WATCH: Democrat Congressman Suggests Using Guns Against Trump

Democrat Congressman Tom Suozzi talks about using the Second Amendment against President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/QaQjwtR5X9 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 20, 2018

A New York Democratic congressman appeared to endorse using lethal force against President Donald Trump during a March 12 Q&A session where he suggested using the Second Amendment against the president if he doesn’t follow the law and listen to the courts.

Speaking with constituents in Huntington, on Long Island, Rep. Tom Suozzi, (D-NY) said, “I mean, this is where the Second Amendment comes in quite frankly, because you know, what if the president was to ignore the courts? What would you do? What would we do?”

“It’s really a matter of putting public pressure on the president,” Suozzi continued. – READ MORE

