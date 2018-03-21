CNN Panelists: ‘Trump Is Nixon on Steroids and Stilts,’ Country Headed for ‘Crisis’ (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During Monday’s edition of Anderson Cooper 360, two major players in the Watergate investigation drew parallels between the Russia investigation and the scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon, arguing that “Trump is Nixon on steroids and stilts” and warning of a “constitutional crisis.”

CNN turned to two 1970s has-beens to help make the case that President Trump is Richard Nixon 2.0. Cooper asked John Dean, who served as White House Counsel during the Nixon Administration, if he was surprised that President Trump has called out Mueller by name on Twitter. Dean said that President Trump’s actions constitute a “very public obstruction of justice” and argued that he “has already exceeded everything that Nixon did.” When pressed by Cooper on whether President Trump has gone farther than Richard Nixon did to obstruct justice, Dean responded: “That’s exactly what I’m saying. I think Trump is Nixon on steroids and stilts.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1