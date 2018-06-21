True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Mark Meadows Hints At Identities Of Unidentified Lawyers In IG Report

Posted on by
Share:

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) hinted at the possible identities of two unidentified attorneys in the Inspector General’s report during a congressional hearing on Tuesday with Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

“But you know who the people are,” Meadows said to Horowitz. “And I would say based on your report, I know who they are and what I am concerned about is you know they don’t work for the counterintelligence division. In a dialogue between FBI attorney #1 and #2, and those two attorneys, do they not work for Trish Anderson?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Mark Meadows Hints At Identities Of Unidentified Lawyers In IG Report
WATCH: Mark Meadows Hints At Identities Of Unidentified Lawyers In IG Report

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) hinted at the possible identities of two unidentified attorneys in the Inspector General's report during a congressional hearing on Tuesday with Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: