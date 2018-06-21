WATCH: Mark Meadows Hints At Identities Of Unidentified Lawyers In IG Report

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) hinted at the possible identities of two unidentified attorneys in the Inspector General’s report during a congressional hearing on Tuesday with Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) asks IG Michael Horowitz if unidentified Attorney #1 and Attorney #2 in the IG's report are Sally Moyer and Kevin Kleinsman. (Spelling may be incorrect on both last names) pic.twitter.com/iFu20k5Jqb — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 19, 2018

“But you know who the people are,” Meadows said to Horowitz. “And I would say based on your report, I know who they are and what I am concerned about is you know they don’t work for the counterintelligence division. In a dialogue between FBI attorney #1 and #2, and those two attorneys, do they not work for Trish Anderson?” – READ MORE

