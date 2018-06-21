Schumer Says He’d Rather ‘Keep The Focus On Trump’ Than Solve Border Problems

In a news story published Tuesday by The Hill headlined “Schumer rejects GOP proposal to address border crisis,” the writer included this paragraph: “Asked if that meant Democrats would not support a bill backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to keep immigrant families together while seeking asylum on the U.S. border, Schumer said they want to keep the focus on Trump.”

“Keep the focus on Trump.”

That’s right, Schumer doesn’t want to solve the problem — God forbid! — he’d rather just “keep the focus on Trump.”

Schumer, who has bashed Trump at every turn and has repeatedly declared that Congress — not the president — should take this action or that, now suddenly wants to defer to Trump. He claims Congress simply can’t solve the problem, but Trump, with the stroke of a pen, can. – READ MORE

