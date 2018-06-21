HE SURVIVED NAZI CONCENTRATION CAMPS – HIS MESSAGE ON BORDER SECURITY WILL SILENCE THE MEDIA

David Tuck was enslaved by the Nazis and survived multiple concentration camps. In the wake of pundits and politicians comparing immigration detainment facilities in modern day America to Nazi concentration camps, Tuck felt compelled to speak out.

“I don’t believe it when I heard it,” Tuck said when he heard Blumenthal’s statement, “They know nothing of the Holocaust.”

“They are politicians, looking to get paid,” he said, repeating that those who make the comparison “know nothing.” When asked to compare the American border detainment facilities to actual concentration camps, Tuck said, “This is a country club.”

“I was given a piece of bread in the morning. A piece of bread in the evening,” Tuck said, “I had to survive with my life. I have a number on my arm to prove it — from Auschwitz.”– READ MORE

