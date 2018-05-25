WATCH: Mark Levin Explains Why Mueller Appointment Is ‘Utterly Unconstitutional’

Conservative author and radio host Mark Levin blasted the appointment of Russia collusion special counsel Robert Mueller on Tuesday. He argued on Fox News’ “Hannity” that the appointment may have been a violation of the the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution.

“The appointment of Mueller is utterly unconstitutional for a number of reasons,” he told host Sean Hannity.

“We have in the Constitution something called the Appointments Clause,” Levin explained. “And it applies to principal officers of the executive branch. There’s interior officers, you know, like a chief of staff, an administrative assistant who reports to a principal, then there’s principal officers. – READ MORE

