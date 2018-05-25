RED WAVE: Poll Shows GOP Has Hugely Narrowed Gap In Congressional Vote

The GOP has steadily closed the gap on the generic ballot for Congress, according to the Real Clear Politics average, where the Democrats lead on the ballot has shrunk to a paltry 3.4 points.

The lead on the generic ballot for Democrats is now down to just 3.4 points on the RCP average – the smallest of the cycle and down from a 12.9(!) point lead at the end of 2017. A lot of time until the midterms, but this is a remarkable turnaround for Republicans in 2018. pic.twitter.com/9qhNgaioj2 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 24, 2018

The five polls surveyed by Real Clear Politics included Economist/YouGov, which had the Democrats up by five points; Pew Research, with the same margin; Reuters/Ipsos, with the Democrats up three; CNN, with the same margin, and Rasmussen Reports, which had the Democrats up by one point. – READ MORE

