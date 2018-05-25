Obama brags: ‘I didn’t have scandals’ during my presidency

True Pundit

Former President Obama jokingly bragged about his administration at a tech conference in Las Vegas, saying he did not have scandals during his presidency.

“And there wasn’t any malicious intent, which is why I didn’t have scandals, which seems like it shouldn’t be something you brag about,” Obama joked at the conference hosted by identity security company Okta on Wednesday. “But actually, if you look at the history of the modern presidency, coming out of the modern presidency without anybody going to jail is really good. It’s a big deal.”

Obama also discussed his decisionmaking process during his administration, recalling how it was important for him to listen to advisers with differing views.

The former president said it was important to listen to opinions from “people who can argue all the sides.” – READ MORE

