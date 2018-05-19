WATCH: Mark Levin Calls on Trump to Appoint Commission to Clean Up the Intel Community — ‘To Hell with Jeff Sessions’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” nationally syndicated radio Mark Levin argued that what the Mueller investigation had revealed was not Russian conclusion in the 2016 presidential election, but that the greatest perpetrator against the American people was the federal government.

Levin argued for President Donald Trump to appoint a commission to clean up agencies within the intelligence community and that it should be done regardless of what Attorney General Jeff Sessions says. – READ MORE

