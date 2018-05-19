True Pundit

Politics TV

Tucker Carlson: ‘MS-13 Is a Living Reminder That the Left’s Position on Immigration Is Fundamentally a Lie’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson challenged Democrats that objected to President Donald Trump’s remarks earlier this week about the gang MS-13.

Carlson said the inspiration for that backlash aimed at Trump for those comments was that it challenged the left’s view on immigration — an idea that all immigrants are good. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: