Tucker Carlson: ‘MS-13 Is a Living Reminder That the Left’s Position on Immigration Is Fundamentally a Lie’ (VIDEO)

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson challenged Democrats that objected to President Donald Trump’s remarks earlier this week about the gang MS-13.

Carlson said the inspiration for that backlash aimed at Trump for those comments was that it challenged the left’s view on immigration — an idea that all immigrants are good. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1