SPIKED WEED: 25 hospitalized due to negative reaction from K2 substance in Brooklyn: NYPD
At least 25 people have been taken to the hospital in Brooklyn due to negative reactions from the substance K2, police sources say.
Police received multiple calls for people on the intersection of Broadway and Myrtle in Bedford-Stuyvesant. This is the same corner where 33 people were suspected of overdosing on K2 in 2016.
Officials say the patients are expected to survive.
This story is developing.
