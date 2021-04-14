WATCH: Man unloads on CNN reporter over Minneapolis riots: ‘All the extra s**t y’all do makes this worse’

An unnamed man went off on a CNN reporter in an expletive-laden rant as riots unfolded across Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday night following the officer-involved shooting death of Daunte Wright, which took place during a traffic stop.

Police say that the fatal shooting was an accident and that a responding officer mistook a handgun for a Taser.

A protester in #BrooklynCenter curses out CNN’s Sara Sidner live on air, telling her that “all the press and the extra s*it y’all do makes this worse.” pic.twitter.com/FNyrhw9D99 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 13, 2021

During a live shot, an unidentified man approached CNN reporter Sara Sidner and insisted that the media’s presence in Minneapolis was exacerbating riots.

“Now, you can see y’all be twisting up the story,” the man told Sidner while appearing to try to take her microphone.

“All right, so tell me what you think about what’s going on,” Sidner responded.- READ MORE

