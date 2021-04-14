Footlocker Looted Again Despite $200 Million In Donations To BLM Causes

Footlocker stores in Minnesota were looted and trashed once again despite the company having donated $200 million dollars to Black Lives Matter causes in the past year.

Minnesota has been hit with yet more violent unrest over the last two nights in response to the police killing of Daunte Wright, who was shot by a female officer who mistook a gun for a taser.

Footage from Sunday night showed looters breaking into a shoe store and stealing Nike trainers, because apparently justice for Daunte Wright looks an awful lot like getting your hands on a brand new pair of Air Max.

Apparently police officers shot someone in Minneapolis, we don’t know all the details yet, but people are already looting Nikes. Looks about right pic.twitter.com/3EUL6ffBfp — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 12, 2021

Looters also targeted Footlocker, with footage from the scene showing the store completely cleaned out.

By the end of the night, around 20 Brooklyn Center businesses had been looted as well as sporadic looting in surrounding areas, and the chaos was repeated last night. – READ MORE

