Fauci says it is ‘still not OK’ to eat or drink indoors — even if you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans should not congregate to eat or drink indoors even if they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a Sunday discussion with MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, the infectious diseases expert warned people against congregating indoors to consume food and beverages in any fashion while unmasked.

(…)

He added that all Americans — vaccinated or not — ought to continue wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and pointed out that the possibility still remains that vaccinated people can pass the coronavirus infection along to others.

“If you’re not vaccinated, please get vaccinated as soon as a vaccine becomes available to you, and if you are vaccinated, please remember that you still have to be careful and not get involved in crowded situations, particularly indoors where people are not wearing masks,” Fauci implored.

“And for the time being, until we show definitively that a person who’s vaccinated does not get this subclinical infection and can spread to others, you should also continue to wear a mask,” he insisted.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --