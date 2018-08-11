WATCH: Man Tests Democrats’ Claims, Pulls Trigger on All-Plastic Gun. It Doesn’t Go Well

A Business Owner In Forth Worth, Texas, Put Democrat Claims About 3d Printed Guns To The Test By Building An All-plastic Weapon And Pulling The Trigger, Only To Have It Blow Up.

Michael Lynn owns 3D Print Everything, and he built the all-plastic to gun to see what would happen.

WFAA reports that it took Lynn “36-hours and $10 worth of plastic to print 13 pieces that he assembled into the pistol.” While sanding various plastic parts to help with the fit Lynn said, “People have test fired this gun as we’re about to and it blows up on the very first bullet that they put through it. A lot of people are holding this in their hand and that’s like holding an M80 [firecracker]. It’s just very dangerous.” – READ MORE

While Speaking With Fellow Senate Democrats Against 3d Printed Guns, Sen. Ed Markey (D-ma) Described 3d Printer Cartridges As Being “as Deadly As A Gun Cartridge.”

Markey referenced firearms without serial numbers — calling them “untraceable firearms” — then referenced “purely plastic firearms,” which he described as “firearms … [that] will pass through metal detectors without a blip, a buzz, or a bell that it is going on.”

“We now live in a world where a 3D printer cartridge has become as deadly as a gun cartridge,” @SenMarkey. “It’s the ultimate gun loophole. Why buy them if you can print them at home instead?” #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/5ejpad2nyE — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 31, 2018

He said the “online availability of downloadable firearms is a public safety crisis.”- READ MORE

