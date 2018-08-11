Top Dallas Democrat Resigns, Took Over $450K In Bribes

On Thursday, a Democrat who is the second-highest-ranking elected official in Dallas pled guilty to taking over $450,000 in kickbacks and bribes.

U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox announced that Dwaine Caraway, Dallas city council member and mayor pro tem, received funds “in the form of a phony consulting agreement, luxury suits, fully funded trips, gambling money, repayment of personal debt, checks and cash” from businessman Robert Leonard.

Caraway reportedly supported “key votes to promote and continue” a program putting cameras on school buses; that program was connected to Leonard, who owned the stop-arm camera company that took millions from the Dallas County Schools, as the Dallas Morning News reported. Cox also stated that Leonard pled guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. – READ MORE

MSNBC and CNN collectively gave nearly 5 hours more coverage to a Republican’s arrest and indictment Wednesday than they gave to then-Rep. Chaka Fattah (D., Penn.) after he was indicted by the Department of Justice on similar charges, a Washington Free Beacon analysis shows.

The two networks spent over five hours combined covering Rep. Chris Collins’ (R., N.Y.) FBI arrest and indictment for securities fraud Wednesday. That is 17 times the combined coverage they gave to Fattah–19 minutes–on the day he was indicted by the Department of Justice for charges of fraud, bribery, and money laundering in 2015.

News broke Wednesday morning that Collins had been arrested and was being indicted for securities fraud. In addition to the indictment, Collins’ son and the father of his son’s fiancée were indicted on charges related to insider trading. Collins’ indictment was related to the Australian biotechnology company, Innate Immunotherapeutics, a company for which he served on the board of directors.

In response to Collins’ arrest and indictment, CNN and MSNBC heavily covered developments throughout the day from the 9 a.m. hour through the 11 p.m. hour. A Free Beacon analysis calculated that CNN spent 2 hours and 33 minutes talking about Collins compared to MSNBC’s 2 hours and 56 minutes covering him. The calculations do not include Collins’ press conference or U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman’s press conference, which were both shown on MSNBC and CNN.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1