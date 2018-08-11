Politics
Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Refutes Omarosa’s Claim That Trump Racially Mocked Him
Skeptics have much reason to question Omarosa’s claims here. In the same book, she goes on to say that President Trump had made racist comments about Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, who is half Filipino.
“Would you look at this George Conway article?” she quotes the president as saying. “F**ing FLIP! Disloyal! F***ing Goo-goo.”
The allegation is not credible, and indeed is ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House—December 12, 2017. It’s absurd all around.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 10, 2018
On Friday, George Conway immediately refuted Omarosa’s claims on Twitter, calling them “ridiculous.” – READ MORE
Fired White House staffer Omarosa Manigault, a woman who owes her fame to "The Apprentice," has been in the news lately making all kinds of wild claims about her former boss, President Trump.