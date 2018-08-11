Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Refutes Omarosa’s Claim That Trump Racially Mocked Him

Skeptics have much reason to question Omarosa’s claims here. In the same book, she goes on to say that President Trump had made racist comments about Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, who is half Filipino.

“Would you look at this George Conway article?” she quotes the president as saying. “F**ing FLIP! Disloyal! F***ing Goo-goo.”

The allegation is not credible, and indeed is ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House—December 12, 2017. It’s absurd all around. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 10, 2018

On Friday, George Conway immediately refuted Omarosa’s claims on Twitter, calling them “ridiculous.” – READ MORE

