    Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Refutes Omarosa’s Claim That Trump Racially Mocked Him

    Skeptics have much reason to question Omarosa’s claims here. In the same book, she goes on to say that President Trump had made racist comments about Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, who is half Filipino.

    “Would you look at this George Conway article?” she quotes the president as saying. “F**ing FLIP! Disloyal! F***ing Goo-goo.”

    On Friday, George Conway immediately refuted Omarosa’s claims on Twitter, calling them “ridiculous.” – READ MORE

     

    Fired White House staffer Omarosa Manigault, a woman who owes her fame to "The Apprentice," has been in the news lately making all kinds of wild claims about her former boss, President Trump.

