Watch: Man on Plane Tasered by Police Multiple Times Remains Unfazed; Accused of Fondling Passenger (Video)

Per a report by NBC News, a man was tasered and arrested Sunday night aboard an American Airlines plane in Miami after being accused of inappropriately touching another passenger.

The woman’s boyfriend reported to authorities that Jacob A. Garcia was touching her.

The plane was still at the gate when crew members tried to get Garcia to get off.

“American began the process of deplaning the entire aircraft. During that process, a physical altercation between the same two passengers took place. Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Things didn’t go so smooth.

