RADICAL VIDEO: “Shoot Me in the Head,” Toronto Madman Begs Cop, After Killing People With Rental Van

SHOCKING footage has captured the moment armed police were in a desperate standoff with the Toronto attack suspect before a heroic officer managed to bravely take down the driver.

The man who drove a rental van into a crowd of pedestrians Monday in Toronto begged police to shoot him in the head during a brief stand off prior to his arrest.

The driver killed at least nine people.

A white rental van plowed into a crowd, injuring 16 more along a mile-long stretch of busy Toronto pavement during lunch hour on a sunny Monday afternoon, police revealed.

Officials declined to answer questions about what motivated the driver to steer his vehicle toward people just before 1:30pm (1730 GMT).

At least one witness described the driver as appearing to deliberately target victims on his roughly mile-long (1.6 km-long) rampage, according to media reports.

Toronto Deputy Chief Peter Yuen said: “This is going to be a long investigation.”

