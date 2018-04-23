Security
RADICAL VIDEO: “Shoot Me in the Head,” Toronto Madman Begs Cop, After Killing People With Rental Van
SHOCKING footage has captured the moment armed police were in a desperate standoff with the Toronto attack suspect before a heroic officer managed to bravely take down the driver.
The man who drove a rental van into a crowd of pedestrians Monday in Toronto begged police to shoot him in the head during a brief stand off prior to his arrest.
The driver killed at least nine people.
A white rental van plowed into a crowd, injuring 16 more along a mile-long stretch of busy Toronto pavement during lunch hour on a sunny Monday afternoon, police revealed.
Officials declined to answer questions about what motivated the driver to steer his vehicle toward people just before 1:30pm (1730 GMT).
At least one witness described the driver as appearing to deliberately target victims on his roughly mile-long (1.6 km-long) rampage, according to media reports.
Toronto Deputy Chief Peter Yuen said: “This is going to be a long investigation.”
LISTEN #Toronto pic.twitter.com/cI7Wudu4LY
— Mike (@Fuctupmind) April 24, 2018
