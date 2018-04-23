Hours After Wife’s Funeral, George Bush Hospitalized in Intensive Care

Hours after saying goodbye to his wife Barbara on Saturday at her funeral, George H.W. Bush was admitted to the hospital.

The former president is reportedly in intensive care.

According to a statement released Monday, the former President contracted an infection that spread to his blood.

Mrs. Bush was laid to rest in Houston after a battle with illness.

George Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday.

This story is developing.

