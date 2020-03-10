WATCH: Maddow Tells Warren Her Exit From Race Was ‘Death Knell’ For ‘Woman President In Our Lifetimes’

Poor Elizabeth Warren. When she dropped out of the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination this week, she didn’t know that she was killing the chance of a female president “in our lifetimes.”

The Massachusetts Democrat, who was once the frontrunner for the nomination but plunged in the polls after the debates, sat down with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday to talk about her imploded campaign. Maddow waxed poetic about the greater significance of Warren’s departure from the race.

Rachel @Maddow to @ewarren on her dropping out: “Feels a little bit like a death knell in terms of the prospects of having a woman president in our lifetimes.” pic.twitter.com/uFIE8J4mfT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 6, 2020

“I’d like to ask you about the elephant in the room, which is a conversation you’ve had a number of ways and you talked about it eloquently today… I think that a lot of women around the country right now feel differently about you dropping out,” Maddow opened.

“You leaving the race feels different. If Hillary Clinton can’t win when she gets the nomination and you can’t get the nomination and neither can Kamala Harris, and neither can Amy Klobuchar, and neither can Kirsten Gillibrand. I mean, I think part of what’s going on today is women around the country are like, ‘OK, honestly!’ If it’s not going to be any of them, let’s get real. Is it just that it can’t be any woman ever?’ Are we just going to run, you know, white men in their late 70s against each other, both parties and that’s all we can agree to do?” – READ MORE

