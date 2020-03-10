Jussie Smollett’s bid to get charges thrown out rejected by Illinois Supreme Court

The Illinois Supreme Court rejected former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett‘s request to throw out charges that accuse him of staging a racist, homophobic attack in Chicago.

The ruling came Friday, along with the court’s decision rejecting the actor’s effort to remove the special prosecutor in the case.

Smollett’s lawyers argued in an emergency petition that Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Toomin overstepped his authority and misinterpreted the law when he ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor.

The court did not explain its decision to reject the arguments by Smollett’s lawyers.

Smollett. 37, was initially accused by Cook County prosecutors of falsely reporting to police that the alleged phony attack was real. Sixteen counts of disorderly conduct originally filed against him were dismissed and Toomin found Smollett’s first prosecution was invalid. – READ MORE

