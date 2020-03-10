Sanders Hires Surrogate Who Equated Zionism With Racism, Blamed America for 9/11

Bernie Sanders’s new senior adviser circulated cartoons blaming America for 9/11 on social media and has equated Zionism to racism.

On Saturday, the Sanders campaign added self-proclaimed “militant” Phillip Agnew to the payroll as a senior adviser, as the Vermont senator attempts to close the race gap that has propelled former vice president Joe Biden to primary victories in a number of southern states. Sanders called Agnew, who is black, a “gifted organizer” in a release.

“I am excited to welcome Phillip to our team,” Sanders said of Agnew, who also goes by the name Umi Selah. “He is a gifted organizer and one of his generation’s most critical voices on issues of race and inequity. He has and will continue to push me and this movement to deliver on what is owed to Black people who have yet to experience reciprocity in this country.”

A Washington Free Beacon report in January exposed a series of social media posts in which Agnew appears to argue that the U.S. government was behind the September 11 terrorist attacks. Agnew tweeted on the eve of the attacks’ ninth anniversary that “Tomorrow America remembers the day that she turned on herself, dismantled her constitution, and killed her own citizens in the name of money.” Agnew also shared a cartoon suggesting that American foreign policy caused the attacks in a 2016 Instagram post with the caption “#neverforget what goes round come round.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --