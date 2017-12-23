WATCH: Liberals LOVE The Republican Tax Plan — If They Believe It’s ‘The Bernie Tax Plan’

Conservative commentator Ami Horowitz recently took to the streets of the “liberal Mecca” East Village to see how die-hard progressives felt about the Republican tax reform bill that Democrats have literally declared “the end of the world.” Horowitz asked several passersby for their reaction to specific measures in the bill and, shockingly, found they they uniformly loved it — well, at least when presented as the “Bernie” tax plan.

“The Republicans recently voted on a new tax proposal, and, predictably, the Democrats didn’t like it,” says Horowitz in the intro of the digital short. “But what if they thought the Republican plan was actually Bernie Sanders’ proposal? We presented them with the Republican tax plan and pretended that it was in fact Bernie’s plan.”

Horowitz begins by asking interviewees, most of whom appear to be millennials, how they feel in general about the Republican tax plan.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I feel like this is just another excuse for rich people to get a break on having to pay taxes like the rest of us hardworking people have to pay,” says one guy in a “Hella!” hat. “It doesn’t have much stuff in it for the middle class working Americans, I think,” says one scarf-wearing girl, who adds, “But that’s just what I’ve heard.” – READ MORE

