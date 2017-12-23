Scarborough: Nikki Haley made threats ‘like a mob boss’ over UN Jerusalem vote

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough says U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley acted “like a mob boss” in pressuring countries to oppose a resolution condemning the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“I saw Nikki Haley yesterday actually threatening like a mob boss,” Scarborough said on “Morning Joe” Friday. “Threatening member states of the United Nations. ‘You either be with us on this non-binding resolution, or else we will always remember. And we may yank humanitarian aid out of the mouths of the most truly disadvantaged on the planet.’”

The U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday 128-9 to condemn President Trump‘s decision on Jerusalem. Haley suggested the U.S. could cut funding for the U.N. over the vote of punish member countries that backed the resolution.

After the vote she said the U.S. was “singled out in this assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation.” And she added the U.S. would remember the vote when “once again, we are called up to make the world’s largest contribution to the U.N.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *