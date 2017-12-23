DNC Money Woes: Is It Time for Tom Perez to Go?

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised just $5.7 million in November, the lowest amount raised by the DNC in a November in 10 years. Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised a record-breaking $8.2 million that same month.

Longtime Democratic donors and Party insiders have been expressing their displeasure with DNC Chair Tom Perez for months, and after another historically bad fundraising month, is it finally time for Perez to go?

During an interview with MSNBC in June after the DNC posted its worst fundraising month since 2003, Perez said that he just needed more time to right the ship.

However, now 11 months into 2017, Perez’s DNC has consistently posted abysmally low fundraising numbers month after month.

In October, the DNC it’s posted its worst October fundraising numbers in 15 years. September and August weren’t any better for Perez’s DNC.

Compounding the DNC’s fundraising struggles is the fact that the RNC has been fundraising at a historic pace, having raised over $120 million in 2017 with nearly $40 million cash on hand with zero debt. – READ MORE

