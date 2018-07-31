WATCH: Liberal Media Hacks SCREAM AT TOP OF THEIR LUNGS at President Trump in Oval Office

President Donald Trump met with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conti Monday in the Oval Office.

President Trump opened the room to reporters so the two leaders could make a few statements during their meetings.

The reporters know when they come into a meeting whether or not the president will take questions. On Monday the president was not planning on taking questions.- READ MORE

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta was shouted down by a White House aide on Monday as he rattled off questions to President Trump about allegations of collusion between his campaign and Russia.

“Make your way out. Let’s go. Move, Jim, let’s go. Keep going, Jim, let’s go. Jim, we’re leaving. Come on, Jim. Go. We’re done,” the aide can be heard yelling.

As she shouts, Acosta continues to try to ask the president about why his attorney Rudy Giuliani has repeatedly asserted that collusion is not a crime, despite Trump’s own claims that there was no coordination between his campaign and Moscow.

White House aide shout down Jim @Acosta for asking collusion questions: “Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done.” pic.twitter.com/UhGoN7CHN4 — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) July 30, 2018

Acosta’s question and the White House aide’s effort to hustle him out of the room came as Trump wrapped up a photo opportunity with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ahead of a meeting.- READ MORE

