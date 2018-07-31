Mueller Claims Manafort Made More Than $60 Million in Ukraine – What About Tony Podesta?

The Hill reported: Mueller said government prosecutors expect to prove that Manafort earned the money and failed to report a significant percentage of it on his tax returns. The filing is the first time a tally of Manafort’s earnings in Ukraine has been revealed.

“No ‘pay stubs’ or ‘paychecks’ reflect that income, rather, the invoices and bills submitted by various consultants provide proof on that issue,” he said in the filing.

“Accordingly, to prove that Manafort earned that much income, the government must be able to show the extent of the work that he performed for Ukraine.”

Mueller is fighting Manafort’s request for the court to exclude more than 50 trial exhibits that relate to his political consulting work in Ukraine between 2005 and 2014.

Mueller said the challenged exhibits, which include a memoranda, emails and photos reflecting tasks performed, are relevant to establish the extent of Manafort’s work.

Tony Podesta was let off the hook and given immunity in the DC case where Manafort is being charged for failing to file a FARA form for his Ukrainian lobbying efforts.

The now-defunct Podesta Group made millions of dollars (or more) off of its business dealings with Ukraine and other countries, so why isn’t Mueller digging into Tony Podesta’s offshore accounts and tax returns?. – READ MORE

Alan Dershowitz said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is hoping that Paul Manafort will opt to testify against the president, rather than face a lengthy prison sentence.