Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Watch Cory Booker’s Split Personality (VIDEO)

Senator Cory Booker appears to be unable to decide what messaging he prefers — love and putting aside partisanship or ranting about how “evil” Republicans are.

In a stunning video by the Washington Free Beacon, they decided to put the two faces of Booker side-by-side. The result is a contradicting message worthy of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

“Booker goes from telling Jimmy Kimmel he seeks to ‘generate more love’ to combat hate to saying those in support of Brett Kavanaugh are “complicit in the evil,” the Free Beacon noted. “He goes from telling CNN he loves Donald Trump to berating Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about his ‘tears of rage’ over Trump’s remarks about African countries.” – READ MORE

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., pledged to give up corporate campaign donations. He lasted a month.

I heard from constituents today asking about corporate PAC contributions. I'm joining several of my colleagues & no longer accepting these contributions. Our campaign finance system is broken. I thank @StopBigMoney for their work—it’s time to pass campaign finance reform. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 14, 2018

Booker quit corporate cash in February but then accepted $500 from the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC in April, according to FEC disclosures. He took another $500 from the same group in May. Once hooked, Booker learned, it’s hard to quit.

The same day Booker made his February pledge, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., announced she would quit corporate PAC money. The goal, her spokesman told Roll Call, was “to get corporate money out of politics” and that included donations from PACs connected to trade associations and law firms.

I will no longer accept donations from corporate PACs, and I wanted to share why I’ve made that decision. I hope you’ll join me in doing everything we can to fight to reform our broken campaign finance system. pic.twitter.com/v2oWvEiUCe — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 13, 2018

Gillibrand hasn’t been able to get completely clean though. She still takes PAC money from big unions. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1