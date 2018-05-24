WATCH: Liberal Harvard Prof. Owns CNN Hack Trying To Defend FBI’s Spying on Trump

Dershowitz came out firing on all cylinders, stating, “I have to tell you, if this had happened to Hillary Clinton, the ACLU would be jumping up and down the way they did when I was on the board of the ACLU, when undercover agents were put into the anti-war movement, into (the) Civil Rights movement.”

“All they were there for was to listen,” he continued, tongue-in-cheek. “Civil libertarians are generally a little bit suspicious when undercover agents go ‘just to ask questions,’ and I think we as civil libertarians ought to be suspicious of this. Allay our suspicions and then we’ll be fine.”

Toobin stated that this was a “legitimate investigation” and asserted that there was “ample evidence of collusion” between Russia and the Trump campaign, though he failed to provide any examples. He insinuated that it was wrong for President Trump to order an “investigation of the investigators.” – READ MORE

