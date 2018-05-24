Hawaii volcano creating blue flames from methane in cracked roads

The roads near the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii burned bright blue on Wednesday as buried vegetation produced dangerous levels of methane gas that ignited in road cracks.

“Methane gas can seep into subsurface voids and explode when heated,” emerging “from cracks in the ground several feet away,” the United States Geological Survey warned. “When ignited, the methane produces a blue flame.”

The highest concentration was near the Leilani Estates Subdivision.

Buried and burning vegetation produces methane, ignited in road cracks to produce a blue flame [Kīlauea Volcano’s Lower East Rift Zone]. https://t.co/qm9m5nRLb1 pic.twitter.com/20ceuLcFme — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 23, 2018

The blue flames are the latest reminder of the dangerous and escalating situation on the Big Island.

A similar blue-flame phenomenon has been witnessed at the Kawah Ijen volcano in Indonesia. In that situation, sulfuric gases burned parallel to lava, which gave off an electric blue glow.

Hawaii’s volcanic eruptions have been steadily on the rise over the past two weeks, crushing cars and torching homes. Thousands of residents have been evacuated. Some are living in one of three Red Cross shelters, while others have moved in with friends and family. – READ MORE

