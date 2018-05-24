Politics TV
WATCH: Fmr. Comey Aide Tries to Explain Difference Between a Spy and Confidential Informant
In an appearance on CNN on Wednesday, Josh Campbell, a former aide to former FBI Director James Comey, attempted to explain the difference between a spy and a confidential informant. The former FBI official criticized President Trump’s accusations that law enforcement placed a “spy” in his campaign.
“There is no deep state,” he told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.
Campbell said that Trump was deliberately attacking prosecutors to distract from the Russia investigation. – READ MORE
Former FBI official Josh Campbell tried to push back on the president's criticism of the Russia investigation.
ntknetwork.com