Politics TV
WATCH: Laura Ingraham Returns From Vacation With Rousing Defense Of Free Speech
Fox News host Laura Ingraham responded to the backlash against her comments about Parkland survivor David Hogg by defending free speech and criticizing leftists who seek to silence their political opponents.
The conservative commentator apologized for mocking Hogg’s failure to get accepted to colleges, but that didn’t stop the Parkland student from teaming up with leftist advocacy group Media Matters to push advertisers to boycott Ingraham’s show. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller