True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Laura Ingraham Returns From Vacation With Rousing Defense Of Free Speech

Posted on by
Share:

Fox News host Laura Ingraham responded to the backlash against her comments about Parkland survivor David Hogg by defending free speech and criticizing leftists who seek to silence their political opponents.

The conservative commentator apologized for mocking Hogg’s failure to get accepted to colleges, but that didn’t stop the Parkland student from teaming up with leftist advocacy group Media Matters to push advertisers to boycott Ingraham’s show. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Laura Ingraham Returns From Vacation With A Vengeance -- Promises To Expose Leftists Attacking Free Speech
Laura Ingraham Returns From Vacation With A Vengeance -- Promises To Expose Leftists Attacking Free Speech

Fox News host Laura Ingraham responded to the backlash against her comments about Parkland survivor David Hogg by defending free speech and criticizing leftists who seek to silence their political opp

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: